How to file your claim in a $35 million Snapchat class action lawsuit

The Circuit Court of the 18th Judicial Circuit of DuPage County, Illinois released a notice this past May that all Illinois residents "who used Lenses or Filters offered by Snap between November 17, 2015 and the present" may be entitled to file a claim.
As of today, WMAQ reports that a $35 million settlement has been reached in the case, but has to be approved in a November hearing.
According to classaction.org, Snapchat has violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act that protects Illinois residents from the unauthorized use of their biometric identifiers.
Usually these identifiers are fingerprints, irises, or retina scans.
In the case of Snapchat, the company has come under fire for allegedly collecting voiceprints and scans of facial geometry.
The Illinois General Assembly lays out the Biometric Information Privacy Act, states what a private entity (such as Snapchat) is allowed to do with that information:
"A private entity in possession of biometric identifiers or biometric information must develop a written policy, made available to the public, establishing a retention schedule and guidelines for permanently destroying biometric identifiers and biometric information when the initial purpose for collecting or obtaining such identifiers or information has been satisfied or within 3 years of the individual's last interaction with the private entity, whichever occurs first. Absent a valid warrant or subpoena issued by a court of competent jurisdiction, a private entity in possession of biometric identifiers or biometric information must comply with its established retention schedule and destruction guidelines."
According to a website dedicated to the settlement, the deadline to submit claims is November 5.
Click here to file a claim.
Read the complete form notice below: