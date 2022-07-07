How to donate to victims of the Highland Park mass shooting

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- To help those directly impacted by the mass shooting in Highland Park, a response fund has been setup.
The Highland Park Community Foundation has established a July 4th Highland Park shooting response fund.
City leaders said all contributions will go directly to victims and survivors or the organizations that support them.
You can donate through the online donation form, or by sending a check, payable to the Highland Park Community Foundation, to P.O. Box 398, Highland Park, IL 60035.