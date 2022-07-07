 Skip to main content
How to donate to victims of the Highland Park mass shooting

Highland Park is in mourning as report says shooting suspect's father wants son to serve a 'long' sentence

A mourner visits a memorial for the victims of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade, in Highland Park, Illinois.

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- To help those directly impacted by the mass shooting in Highland Park, a response fund has been setup.

The Highland Park Community Foundation has established a July 4th Highland Park shooting response fund.

City leaders said all contributions will go directly to victims and survivors or the organizations that support them.

You can donate through the online donation form, or by sending a check, payable to the Highland Park Community Foundation, to P.O. Box 398, Highland Park, IL 60035.

