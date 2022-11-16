How to cope with Seasonal Affective Disorder during holidays

ROCKFORD (WREX) —Seasonal Affective Disorder is common during the holiday season but can also be prevented.
With the holidays on the horizon and temperatures dropping local mental health experts expect more people to contract a condition known as Seasonal Affective Disorder.
Erica Gilmore, Associate Director at Stepping Stones of Rockford Counseling explains the ins and outs of this disorder.
"We talk about Seasonal Affective Disorder around this time of the year there are a lot of contributing factors to it so I think most obviously it's the change of the season change of the time, so we don't have the sun around people aren't getting out as often we know being in nature is a huge part of maintaining your mental health,” said Erica Gilmore, Associate Director at Stepping Stones of Rockford Counseling.
Symptoms of the disorder include increased depression, anxiety, mood swings, and withdrawal from social gatherings.
However, Development Manager Donna Addison said for those who have a hard time during the holidays there are preventative measures you can take now.
"You can help yourself by using skills including doing what works for you and taking time for self-care, you know maybe something as simple as doing yoga and meditation at home if you don't know how to do that you can get a little app like calm or headspace doing what you enjoy even if you have to fake it till you make it," said Addison.
Health experts say it’s important to pay close attention to your peers who may be suffering from the condition or similar mental health issues.
"The same would be true for me if I started to have any issues, I would hope a friend or two that knows me well would reach out and say hey something doesn't seem right here and it's not judgmental it's an honor to say things aren't going ok can I help you can I point you in the right direction," said Addison.
If you need mental health resources, you can call the 988 Hotline or reach out to Stepping Stones of Rockford. They will be able to provide the necessary resources or connect you with the proper agencies.