How to avoid heat exhaustion among rising summer temperatures

ROCKFORD — Experiencing heat exhaustion or a heat stroke is a top concern for healthcare professionals during rising temperatures. However, there are ways to prevent this from happening.

A person could first experience heat exhaustion if exposed to severely high temperatures for too long. If their condition gets worse, a heat stroke could occur.

But before that happens, according to Dr. Brian Curtis, OSF Health Care Vice President of Clinical Specialty Services, there are multiple signs to look out for.

“Heat exhaustion is when people are clammy, sweating profusely, and might have some nausea and vomiting,” said Dr. Curtis.

Dr. Curtis added children and elderly persons are at the highest risk of experiencing heat exhaustion.

"Elderly and the kids and children are more susceptible to it Because they don't heat and cool themselves as easily. They're more prone to get it, and we tend to be more vigilant with them,” said Dr. Curtis

Staying hydrated and being self-aware are the two best tips from the Rockford Fire Department Emergency Medical Services. Devyn Ford has worked for Rockford Fire Department EMS for six years. Ford has provided care for heat exhaustion multiple times. Ford expressed its imperative to decrease the person's overall body temperature.

"I've had to care for firefighters and patients. We have to cool them down and get them in a cooler environment, administering cold fluids and ice packs to get the core temperature down,” said Ford.

Firefighter EMS Kassidy Mack emphasizes staying hydrated, saying water could be what saves your life.

"People should remember to drink lots of water and try and stay cool. Stay in the shade and take breaks when needed. Most importantly, stay hydrated,” said Mack.

Healthcare experts also say a heat stroke could cause a person to be confused or even pass out. If you see someone experiencing this, please call 911.