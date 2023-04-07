How the teacher shortage is impacting local schools

FREEPORT (WREX) — The nationwide teacher shortage has been an ever growing problem in schools across the U.S., affecting teachers, staff, students, and parents. This issue hits close to home at multiple schools, including Freeport School District 145, who have 24 unfulfilled teaching positions this year alone.
"We all work together, but again, sometimes there's just not enough people," Freeport Middle School teacher, and Vice President of Freeport Education Association, Cheri Crawford said.
Working now for 30 years at Freeport School District, Crawford, has seen the effects of the teacher shortage first hand. With nine vacant spots at Freeport Middle School, the district is working in their power to relieve the situation. The district believes that the root of the shortage is because students aren't interested in the teaching career path like before.
Crawford's nephew is studying to be a middle school math teacher at NIU, with his graduating class only comprised of six students.
"When you think about six math teachers coming out of NIU, and all of our area schools, competing for those six new graduates," Crawford said.
"It really kind of makes you take a moment and [ask] okay...why?"
In order to fill the vacant spots for the shortage, long term subs are put in year long positions.
"I think where we're seeing a bigger impact on us, is our long term subs are stepping up and they're here, and they're willing and they want to teach, and be with our kids and be in education...," Crawford said.
"But then, that daily impact is the fact that we don't have a substitute teacher to come in, just for a day and cover your classes."
Because these year-long positions are being filled by substitutes, if a teacher does take one, or two days off, usually that class is combined with another class, which then can impact that teacher's planning.
The Assistant Superintendent of HR at Freeport School District, Chris Shockey, is eager to implement more mentoring programs, to retain teachers and alleviate the gap.
"It's one thing where if I cover a class, I may receive substitute pay to cover the class, but then that may mean that I'm giving up my plan time," Shockey said.
"By doing that, repeatedly, I absolutely believe that it could potentially lead to burnout down the road, which could compound the teacher shortage as well."
Crawford believes that the statewide law to bring teacher minimum wage to $40,000 a year and the 70 million dollar pipeline grant that Governor J.B. Pritzker signed into effect, are in the right direction, but wages should be raised again soon, in order to close the gap.
According to Shockey, there are 33 percent less students going into teacher prep programs in Illinois. A study shows, that in the entire state, in 2017, there were one thousand unfulfilled teaching positions, now, that number sits at 2,100.
Crawford, is grateful for different mentoring programs in place to retain teachers, including the district actively attempting to prevent burn out. The district also has programs for new teachers, to help new teachers settle into their new roles.
"We really pride ourselves here at FSD for that mentoring program and the amount of time that we put into it, Crawford said.
"To make sure that we are giving new teachers at any level of years of experience the supports that they need.