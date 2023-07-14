How the nursing shortage has generated burnout in the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The U.S. is no stranger to the ongoing nursing shortage, which was exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local hospitals in the Stateline continue to do as much as possible to alleviate the issue.
"During COVID, I would say it was, it was very noticeable," Mercyhealth nurse, Jessica Kennington, said. "It was hard and scary."
Kennington has been working in the field of nursing for five years, with six years of previous experience in the medical field.
She saw first-hand how the pandemic affected a shortage that already existed.
After getting inspiration from her mother who was also a nurse, she made it her mission to help others, beyond the fear that the world was feeling.
"Nobody knew what was gonna happen... nobody knew what the outcomes were going to be. It was kind of like going in blind," Kennington said.
"Those people depend on you and they rely on you. Even though you might be feeling scared, you have to put on a brave face for them, and really let them know that you're there to support them and take care of them."
Mercyhealth Human Resources leadership believes the issue stems from three different problems.
The pandemic created burnout, multiple nurses have experienced disrespect from patients, and several nurses are moving to other departments that don't incorporate patients directly, leaving a gap.
"There was a shortage even before the pandemic, the pandemic has really pushed people to the limit...people have seen more death than they would normally," VP of People and Culture for Mercyhealth, Alen Brcic said.
"Socialization wasn't as widely available, which causes people to struggle with mental health and ultimately more anger that impacts how our nurses everyday deliver care because people are more angry than ever."
Working through the pandemic, Kennington had multiple friends she had made in her career leave the industry due to burnout.
Multiple others moved to departments that still made an impact, but left a hole in staffing. Although it has been challenging, Kennington pushed through.
"Even on the hard days, I just think about what I'm doing, and it really drives me to go in there and be positive and work hard and really be there for my co-workers," Kennington said.
"If I don't show up, that's one less nurse on the floor. If I don't show up, that's one less patient, like that's a patient getting potentially less care."
While the shortage is easing compared to 2021, the effects are still lasting. Kennington wants to high school students to be more involved, and have hospitals to visit schools for career fairs to inspire our younger generation to join nursing fields again.
Currently, Mercyhealth works with more than 240 schools to ensure more on coming into the field, and provides opportunities for tuition forgiveness and other financial benefits.
Hospital workers have a call to action to our community to bring others on the force and provide crucial care to those in our community who need it most.
"Our ask of the community is to help us really energize nurses to join the field by taking a moment to acknowledge it," Brcic said.
"Treat the caregivers with respect always because they're here to help because they're saving people's lives."