How the end to pandemic era SNAP is effecting people in Winnebago

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Illinois...

Fox River Lower Near New Munster affecting Lake and Kenosha
Counties.

Sugar River At Brodhead affecting Winnebago, Rock and Green
Counties.



.Heavy rain that fell Monday along with snow melt has caused rivers
to rise.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 430 PM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sugar River at Brodhead.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, Some roads become flooded about 6 miles
downstream in Avon Township in Rock County. In the Avon Bottoms
area of Rock County, some minor flooding develops in Sugar River
Park, including the boat ramp.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 5.2 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 4.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:00 AM CST Thursday was 5.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 5.2
feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage just
after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 5.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
5.2 feet on 04/04/1983.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.)       Bank-       Latest         Forecast stages
-               Flood full       observed        ...for 6 am...
Location        stage stage     stage/time    Fri  Sat  Sun  Mon
Brodhead        5.0   4.5   5.15  3 am 3/02   4.9  4.4  3.9  3.5

-                    Highest       24 hour change
-                    observed      in river stage
-                    stage in        (ft.) up to     Highest stage
-                    the last      latest observed    forecast in
-                     7 days            stage         next 7 days
Brodhead        5.16  2 am 3/02         0.83       5.20  12 pm 3/02


...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Swanson Road in Roscoe downstream to
Shorewood Park in Loves Park, including the Latham Park gauge.

* WHEN...From Saturday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along
Baldwin Drive and North Pier Drive in Machesney Park. Winnebago
County considers "no wake" order for the Rock River. At 9.0 feet,
Boathouses threatened along the river in Machesney Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 7.2 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached by Sunday.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Friday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 11.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river may crest near 12 feet late tomorrow.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Prairie Hill Road downstream to Swanson
Road in Roscoe, including the Rockton gauge.

* WHEN...From Sunday morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton
are inundated. At 10.0 feet, Low-lying structures are threatened
along Edgemere Terrace near Roscoe.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 8.4 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached by Sunday.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

How the end to pandemic era SNAP is effecting people in Winnebago

  • Updated
  • 0
SNAP NORTHERN ILLINOIS FOOD BANK

WINNEBAGO — With extra pandemic-era SNAP benefits now expired, local food banks are now expecting an increase in those needing their services.

Northern Illinois Food Bank President and CEO, Julie Yurko, says they are prepared and currently buying more food to prepare. However, she is concerned about how many people could be affected.

"We are very concerned that more and more neighbors are going to be coming to us seeking help. We are already experiencing a 55% increase in need over pre-pandemic,” said Yurko.

Staff Members at the Northern Illinois Food Bank, Winnebago Community Market share some of those sentiments. Courtney Oakes who serves as the Senior Program manager expects even more people to visit.

In 2022 the community market served over 44,000 people per month and is currently serving around 54 thousand individuals a month.

"With the snap allocation, the extra emergency one dropping off that number is going to rise more and we are trying to prepare for that trying to get as much food to stock these shelves as possible,” said Oakes.

According to Yurko the 13 counties that the Food Bank serves need about 900 hundred volunteers to provide food to those in need. With a reduction in snap allocations now in effect that number could also increase.

Faith leaders from the Winnebago and Rockford community were at the Winnebago Community Market serving as volunteers in the cereal stocking project.

"It’s encouraging and awesome just to see not only the number of people that are here volunteering but also the staff of the northern Illinois food bank and their heart for the community,” said Dakota Deweerdt.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank, Winnebago Community Market needs volunteers. Opportunities to pack and stock shelves are open to volunteers Tuesdays through Thursdays starting at 9:00 a.m.

For volunteers who want to take place in the distribution process, you can visit the community market Wednesdays through Fridays starting at 12:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 8:30 a.m.

The Winnebago Community Market is located at 765 Research Pkwy Rockford, IL 61109.

