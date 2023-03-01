How the end to pandemic era SNAP is effecting people in Winnebago

WINNEBAGO — With extra pandemic-era SNAP benefits now expired, local food banks are now expecting an increase in those needing their services.
Northern Illinois Food Bank President and CEO, Julie Yurko, says they are prepared and currently buying more food to prepare. However, she is concerned about how many people could be affected.
"We are very concerned that more and more neighbors are going to be coming to us seeking help. We are already experiencing a 55% increase in need over pre-pandemic,” said Yurko.
Staff Members at the Northern Illinois Food Bank, Winnebago Community Market share some of those sentiments. Courtney Oakes who serves as the Senior Program manager expects even more people to visit.
In 2022 the community market served over 44,000 people per month and is currently serving around 54 thousand individuals a month.
"With the snap allocation, the extra emergency one dropping off that number is going to rise more and we are trying to prepare for that trying to get as much food to stock these shelves as possible,” said Oakes.
According to Yurko the 13 counties that the Food Bank serves need about 900 hundred volunteers to provide food to those in need. With a reduction in snap allocations now in effect that number could also increase.
Faith leaders from the Winnebago and Rockford community were at the Winnebago Community Market serving as volunteers in the cereal stocking project.
"It’s encouraging and awesome just to see not only the number of people that are here volunteering but also the staff of the northern Illinois food bank and their heart for the community,” said Dakota Deweerdt.
The Northern Illinois Food Bank, Winnebago Community Market needs volunteers. Opportunities to pack and stock shelves are open to volunteers Tuesdays through Thursdays starting at 9:00 a.m.
For volunteers who want to take place in the distribution process, you can visit the community market Wednesdays through Fridays starting at 12:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 8:30 a.m.
The Winnebago Community Market is located at 765 Research Pkwy Rockford, IL 61109.