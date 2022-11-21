How taking the Bus could save on holiday travel cost to the airport.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Officials from Van Galder Bus Company say an influx is expected with the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday and share tips on what travelers should know as they prepare to leave the Stateline.
People everywhere are packing their bags and boarding flights to their various destinations to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, only three days away from now.
For those here in Rockford and surrounding areas within the Stateline taking the bus might be the best and less expensive option for those looking for a way to the airport in Chicago.
One of those local resources is the Van Galder Bus Company who provide access directly to terminals at O'Hare International Airport from Rockford, and Janesville.
13 WREX News Crews spoke with Allen Fugate, Van Galder General Manager about the benefits of taking the bus as route of alternative transportation for the holiday season.
"I hear from so many people that say boy when you're in Rockford and you're going to O'Hare there's really no other option than the bus we think we make it pretty convenient for people there's a huge hassle factor of driving to the airport".
Fugate continues to say, "We think it's a very economical way to go when you factor in the wear and tear on your car and vehicle the fuel you'd spend and the tolls and not to mention the parking at O'Hare which has just been exponential lately".
Lastly Fugate says being proactive is the best advice to give anyone looking to make a long-distance trip during the busy holiday travel season. "Pack your patience buy your ticket ahead of time online there's a much better deal when you do buy your ticket ahead of time online and just show up on any given time of the year, I would encourage people to show up 10 to 15 minutes early ahead of the bus".
If you are interested in using Van Galder services the Rockford station is located at 7559 Walton St.
Those in Janesville can their station located at 3120 N Pontiac drive in Janseville WI.
For information on ticket prices visit http://govangalder.com/.
After going to the site click the red buy tickets button and then a screen will prompt you to type in your origin and desired destination.
After doing so it will show you prices for your desired trip and times.