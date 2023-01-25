How severe winter weather can affect emergency crews

FREEPORT (WREX) — Emergency crews respond to calls regardless of the weather; however, severe winter weather could potentially affect call times for fire officials and paramedics, especially when emergency calls are for neighborhoods.
"Anything above six to eight inches of snow, a lot of times we'll send our plow truck, just to make sure that we have enough salt, enough shovels and enough manpower to get our ambulances crew to the door of our patients house", said Freeport Fire Marshal, Hillary Broshous.
The drive to and from emergencies likely will not slow crews down, although they do take extra caution while driving in these conditions. The severe weather has potential to slow down response times when crews respond to a scene.
During the winter months, emergency vehicles are equipped with extra shovels and salt to clear pathways in residential areas.
"We can get in the house, it's getting the people out of the house on the stretcher if we need to in a timely fashion that tends to be more of the issue," said Broshous.
With fire engines being heavy duty vehicles and ambulances having four-wheel drive, many emergency vehicles can manage different types of terrain.
"We just ask for people's patience, when you see that truck coming with the lights and sirens, pull over to the right and give us the right of way," said Broshous.
Broshous encourages the community to keep driveways and pathways clear of snow in case of an emergency.
"Just make sure that sidewalks and driveways are shoveled so that if [you] do have an emergency, they can get there," said Broshous.
"Understand that we're coming, it might just take us extra time to get there."