...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT TO 9 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105
expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot and
humid conditions with heat index values of at least 110 to 115
possible, with the hottest conditions on Wednesday.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM CDT to 9 PM CDT
Tuesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday morning
through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

How people in Rockford are staying cool during the heat advisory

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD —  A heat advisory is in place for the Stateline area. As people look for ways to cool off, Rockford residents prepare for the climbing temperatures yet to come.

Pools in Rockford made the perfect place for families to beat the heat. However, all Rockford Park District pools will be closed after August 20th. 

Carandus Brown, who was spending the day at Harkins Pool, says the best way to beat heat moving forward could be simply staying indoors.

“I think to stay in cool areas. Try to keep away from the heat,” said Brown.

After learning about the incoming heat wave Isaiah Guel who frequently visits Harkins Pool, plans to take every precaution possible.

“After today, if it gets really hot I’ll just drink plenty of water. Take a small washcloth on your head for your scalp to protect yourself under the heat. Don't wear anything outrageous, like a hoodie,” said Guel.

According to The Rockford Fire Department, the climate outside has already proved challenging for some people.

"We have already been to a few calls today for just people out in the sun overheating and not drinking enough fluids,” said Chris Gessner, Firefighter Paramedic.

Firefighter Paramedic Austin Larson urges people to stay hydrated to prevent heat-related emergencies.

"Fluids are a big thing when you are getting dehydrated when out in the sun you and sweating or you get to the point to where you stop sweating is when that heat stroke starts. We like to give people fluids as quickly as possible,” said Larson.

The Park District spray pads are available in various parks throughout The City of Rockford.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

