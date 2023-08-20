How people in Rockford are staying cool during the heat advisory

ROCKFORD — A heat advisory is in place for the Stateline area. As people look for ways to cool off, Rockford residents prepare for the climbing temperatures yet to come.

Pools in Rockford made the perfect place for families to beat the heat. However, all Rockford Park District pools will be closed after August 20th.

Carandus Brown, who was spending the day at Harkins Pool, says the best way to beat heat moving forward could be simply staying indoors.

“I think to stay in cool areas. Try to keep away from the heat,” said Brown.

After learning about the incoming heat wave Isaiah Guel who frequently visits Harkins Pool, plans to take every precaution possible.

“After today, if it gets really hot I’ll just drink plenty of water. Take a small washcloth on your head for your scalp to protect yourself under the heat. Don't wear anything outrageous, like a hoodie,” said Guel.

According to The Rockford Fire Department, the climate outside has already proved challenging for some people.

"We have already been to a few calls today for just people out in the sun overheating and not drinking enough fluids,” said Chris Gessner, Firefighter Paramedic.

Firefighter Paramedic Austin Larson urges people to stay hydrated to prevent heat-related emergencies.

"Fluids are a big thing when you are getting dehydrated when out in the sun you and sweating or you get to the point to where you stop sweating is when that heat stroke starts. We like to give people fluids as quickly as possible,” said Larson.

The Park District spray pads are available in various parks throughout The City of Rockford.