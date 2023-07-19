How Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens is "Cultivating Culture" in our community

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens is on a mission to connect with people from different backgrounds, and "Cultivate Culture" through their wide variety of plant collections.

This was inspired by multiple visitors who come from a wide array of backgrounds sharing their personal stories that come with the different kinds of plants in the conservatory.

As a result, Nicholas Conservatory dove deep to highlight seven members from our community who come from different cultures, including members from Kenya, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Laos to name a few.

At the conservatory until November 5th, guests visiting will be able to walk through these different stories, learning about community members, and how these plants are engrained in culture through stories or recipes.

Guests will also be able to tell their own stories on how different plants are rooted in their own cultures through an interactive art installation. Such stories include the way someone's mother used jackfruit, memories of climbing mango trees as a child in Grenada, or the way plumeria grow everywhere in Laos.

Throughout the weeks in the series, there will also be multiple events and pop up celebrations to cultivate this culture, through food, stories, music and more. You can find more information on their website here.