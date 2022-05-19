How NFTs are shaping the digital future, Are they here to stay?

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- There's a whole new digital world out there and it's called NFTs.
NFTs are invading the world of art and collectibles, and bringing in billions of dollars in revenue.
"Artists might create something and then it gets copied thousands, millions of times, there's no way to differentiate between the original that came from the artist and the millions of copies that have gotten disseminated all across the internet," Co-Founder of Hungry Wolves NFT, Adam Hollander said.
Now when a piece of art is created, NFTs provide proof of ownership.
"You can prove that very specific copy, that very specific set of art is in fact the one that came from that artist and that allows you to value those digital assets differently than you might have otherwise," Hollander said.
According to CNBC sales of nonfungible tokens jumped to more than $17 billion in 2021. With the exponential growth, more and more people are wanting to hop on this digital craze.
"The fact is that people are starting to care just as much about the way that they represent themselves digitally and the things that they own digitally as they do physically," Hollander said.
People are making millions off buying, selling and trading NFTs.
"It's a really exciting time to do your research and to really start making some bets as to where you think this market is going," Hollander said.
This digital world isn't just for art enthusiasts.
"Eventually you might find that the title to your car or the deed to your house or your medical records are actually in the form of NFTs,"
Although we're right at the onset of what's to come, experts believe it could be bigger than social media sites like Facebook and Instagram.
"The same way that we looked at social media 16, 17 years ago as this brand new technology not everybody really understood but eventually it became this integral part of all of our lives," Hollander said.
Experts say the number one marketplace to purchase NFTs is called open seat and they've got about 400,000 monthly active users on the site right now.