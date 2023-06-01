How many Stateline students have been caught cheating with AI? The answer is complicated

STATELINE — One of the biggest concerns when it comes to artificial intelligence in the classroom is how it could make cheating fast and easy for some students.

Anecdotally, multiple educators confirmed to WREX that students have been caught cheating this year using AI to generate papers. Boylan High School English Department Chair Tricia Rozanski and RPS 205 Director of Education Technology Susan Uram both said they've been told about cheating within their schools with Uram going a step further:

"Absolutely, students are doing it all the time," Uram said.

WREX wanted to see how often Stateline schools were seeing students use AI to cheating. We specifically asked Belvidere, Harlem, Freeport and Rockford how many "Times since January 1, 2023, that students have violated the student code of conduct for cheating/plagiarism" and how many times AI was involved.

Belvidere said they didn't have any records that corresponded to our request.

Freeport said they saw 23 cases of cheating since the new year, but none of them specifically mentioned AI. However, three instances mentioned directly copy and pasting content from online.

Harlem had 12 cheating cases, but again, none directly mentioned AI.

Rockford logged 53 cheating cases, but specifically told WREX that the district doesn't track whether or not AI was involved in any of the cases.

One of the reasons districts might not mention AI as the reason for a particular cheating case is because teachers often catch AI writing the same way they've caught plagiarism for years. Rozanski explains the biggest tell to AI writing is a difference in the writer's voice.

"The first giveaway is when a student will submit writing that is not in their voice that they've been using throughout the year," Rozanski said.

It's unclear whether or not any of the districts will change their policies and practices to track AI cheating in the future.