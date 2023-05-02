How local park districts are preventing lifeguard shortage

ROCKFORD — Rockford and Freeport Park Districts are making an effort to be proactive against lifeguard shortages.
The Rockford Park District started looking to hire lifeguards months ago to become fully staffed.
The Rockford Park District has 60 lifeguards hired or finishing the application process.
Those lifeguards will oversee three locations at Alpine Pool, Sand Park Pool, and the Harkins Aquatic Center.
"So we always try to confirm our lifeguard numbers way before the season starts so we never run into any shortages or staff shortages. Even throughout COVID, we never really had a staff shortage. We are always in a comfortable spot,” said Aquatics Manager Bailey Beard.
The Freeport Park District only oversees the Read Park Family Aquatic Center. The center has 10 lifeguards on staff. Executive Director Berin Jackson says they are on the search for more.
"There is a shortage, and I think we have done a lot of things to help attract lifeguards to the Read Park Family Aquatic Center. We offer free training and the certificate is good for two years,” said Jackson.
Harkins Pool in Rockford will open from June 17th to August 20th.
Sand Park Pool will be open on June 10 to 11th and then reopen from June 14th to August 20th.
Alpine Pool will be open from June 17th to August 13th.
Read Park Aquatic Family Center in Freeport will open on June 3rd.