How local elections impact you

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Local consolidated elections are quickly approaching, with election day landing on April 4. According to local experts, voting is easier than ever with three different methods.
"We know that quite often, consolidated elections have a lower turn out, which is very disappointing," Winnebago County Clerk Official, Lori Gummow said.
"We are hoping that with vote by mail, voting early, and voting on election day, that you have three options, [and] no excuse not to take the time to do it."
Voting can be done now early, as long as you are registered to vote. If you are not registered to vote, you can enter a grace period in which you must vote and register at the same time. Voting by mail can be done up to a week before April 4, with Winnebago County already sending 8,000 ballots, with more still to come.
One of the categories that impacts the community the most, are the local school board members.
"Our children are our future. The superintendent of schools report to our school board, they hold him accountable, not only for our students education but for our students safety," Gummow said.
"They oversee budgets, facilities...there's so many things that school board members are responsible to ensure that our education system is working at its full capacity."
Other categories include, Aldermen, trustees, and commissioner seats.
For more information on voting for specific counties, you may visit their specific county websites, such as Boone, Ogle, Winnebago County outside of Rockford, Rockford and Stephenson.