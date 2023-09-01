How local coffee shops compete with the pumpkin spice craze

ROCKFORD — With autumn leaves knocking at our doorstep, more and more fall drinks are leaving coffee shop doors, but in a time of pumpkin spice craze, local mom and pop shops are having to become creative with the demand, and competition with national chains.

"Schools going back into session and everyone's schedules are getting back to normal," the co-owner for Meg's Daily Grind, Leslie Erickson.

"Teachers are coming back more often on a regular basis, parents are coming back. They drop their kids off at school, and then they come in and get their cup of coffee."

Meg's Daily Grind has been serving hot cups of coffee since 2001. When they opened, the only national chain coffee shops that were nearby was the Starbucks in Barnes and Noble, now there are several national coffee chains in the area, bringing on the competition.

"I think one thing we've learned over the years is that [customers] will come to us and ask for the same thing," Erickson said.

"It brings awareness of these products to the area that big chains do, then being able to offer them like, "Yeah, we have pumpkin and we can do whatever...we can add different flavors to your pumpkin and spice it up even more.""

With chains like Starbucks coming up with trends like cold foam or nitro cold brew, mom-and-pop shops like Meg's has to be creative. Their fall list alone with 15 unique drinks, with more than 30 flavors in the shop.

"Everything has gone up...we can't do increases all the time," Erickson said.

"We try not to, you know, out price ourselves, but at the same time, we have to cover all of our costs so that we can stay open and be here for another 20 plus years."

Customers have been the backbone of this establishment, that has allowed it to flourish for the last two decades.

"It's important to support local because all of us thrive on local income and local money," Meg's Customer, Seana Karcher said.

"If we don't have people coming to our towns to support what's unique about us, I don't really know how we're going to continue to thrive or be unique. We have to put effort into the people who have fresh ideas, we shouldn't be investing in all of these corporate locations just for the convenience."

While there is a lot of competition, Erickson finds that the pumpkin spice latter craze from Starbucks brings even more business, and with less corporate restrictions, as many different types of drinks can be made, while still maintaining a low price.

"We've been in the community for a long time," Erickson said.

"We have great customers, great staff, those that keep people coming back."