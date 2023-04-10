How lead pipe replacements are set to impact the Stateline

WREX — Billions of dollars are set for lead pipe replacements across the country with millions to be be used right here in the Stateline.
Last week, the EPA Administrator announced the funding for the program. This program is set to impact many residents in the area.
Shannon Mackey is a Rockford neighborhood resident and said the problem lead pipes can bring are present in her home and she believes in others as well.
"We definitely have an older house so we have those kind of issues, couple leaks in the pipes as well. So, I guarantee the majority of these houses around here have the same problems," Mackey said.
The City of Rockford began replacing lead service pipes back in 2016. However, they said they hope to increase the amount they are able to take care of.
"Our hopes is that we can step up to five, six, 700 a year and get that lead out as quickly as possible. We were one of the first utilities in the state to get going on lead service line replacement so we've got a great head start," Rockford's Director of Public Works, Kyle Saunders, said.
The city is going to be receiving additional funding to help with that goal.
"There is going to be additional funding added from the federal level into the state's revolving loan fund," Saunders said.
Mackey said she has noticed the issues lead pipes can bring happening in her home.
"One of our issues is our pipes are kind of leaking out a little bit less water than normal. So that's one of our issues so we do really need it fixed," Mackey said.
Mackey said the concerns are present when it comes to the dangers of lead pipes.
"I have been concerned. Very concerned more about the PH Balance with the water as well. I've been kind of asking some questions lately about that. I know, not all water is the safest," Mackey said.
Although the lead pipes are still present, the city has plans in-place to reduce the problems they do cause.
"Lead is just about everywhere. We do a lot of things at our treatment plants to help prevent lead from leeching into the water. And certainly water quality management is a really important piece to minimize that exposure to lead," Saunders said.
They also said responsiveness from neighbors is key to helping solve the problem.
"If you have somebody at your front door wearing a city of Rockford ID and saying that they're with the city of Rockford and they would like to get your lead service line out, please respond and please work with us so we can get that lead service line replaced," Saunders said.
The City of Rockford offers a full service environmental lab to test the water in homes for those with concerns.