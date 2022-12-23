How farmers are being affected by winter storm

As winter threats in the Stateline continue to pass, farmers and agricultural producers may be impacted. According to a local farmer, most cattle are not affected by cold temperatures, but of wind gusts, which is why he blocks the wind using hay bales. Ultimately, animal safety comes before goods being transported.
"With conditions like this...we've got to park trucks...and just focus on keeping the livestock healthy, and not worry about a truck being froze up on the side of the road and a driver stranded," said Cody Book, Local Beef and Grain Producer.
A concern for cattle comes after a winter storm passes, once snow melts, cattle do not respond to wet conditions well.
The storm possibly could affect transport when it comes to local goods, however, on a national producer level, winter storms usually don't halt transport of production.
"It's not a fun thing...so have a little appreciation for what we do to get food on the table I guess," said Book.