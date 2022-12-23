How farmers are being affected by winter storm

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Saturday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Boathouses threatened along the river in
Machesney Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Friday the stage was 7.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is currently ice affected and water
levels may continue to fluctuate over the next few days,
though it is currently on a downward trend.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO
NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, West winds gusting to 45
mph, blowing and drifting snow, and dangerously cold wind chills
as low as 25 below zero expected. For the Winter Weather
Advisory, west winds gusting 35 to 40 mph and blowing snow
expected, and dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below
zero expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST early this
morning. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM this
morning to noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Blowing snow will result in near white out conditions
in rural and open areas along north to south oriented roadways.
In additional to greatly reduced visibility, snow will drift
over north to south roads, resulting in snow covered roads and
hazardous travel conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25
degrees below zero can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 to 20 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

How farmers are being affected by winter storm

  • Updated
cattle
By Lauren Baker

As winter threats in the Stateline continue to pass, farmers and agricultural producers may be impacted. According to a local farmer, most cattle are not affected by cold temperatures, but of wind gusts, which is why he blocks the wind using hay bales. Ultimately, animal safety comes before goods being transported. 

"With conditions like this...we've got to park trucks...and just focus on keeping the livestock healthy, and not worry about a truck being froze up on the side of the road and a driver stranded," said Cody Book, Local Beef and Grain Producer. 

A concern for cattle comes after a winter storm passes, once snow melts, cattle do not respond to wet conditions well. 

The storm possibly could affect transport when it comes to local goods, however, on a national producer level, winter storms usually don't halt transport of production. 

"It's not a fun thing...so have a little appreciation for what we do to get food on the table I guess," said Book. 

