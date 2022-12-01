Housing market likely to stabilize in 2023

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A few more 'For Sale' signs are popping up on lawns around Northwestern Illinois. Following an all-time low number of houses for sale with 255 in February and March, the local market had 464 houses for sale in October. The low inventory caused an all-time high three-month average house price of more than $193,000, according to the Northwest Illinois Alliance of Realtors.
"In the long run you just can't have prices growing faster than incomes are growing," said Dan McMillen, a professor of real estate at the University of Illinois-Chicago. "They were growing way faster than that. So we had to have a slow down in the market."
McMillen was in town for the 2023 Rockford Housing Forecast. He spoke to a room full of realtors at Forest Hills Country Club to discuss the housing market from this past year going into the new year. This past year was filled with volatility for homebuyers.
"We had lots of buyers looking for homes, an inventory shortage in most areas, which created a lot of bidding wars," said Anne Sadler, the owner of Choice Realty.
That created frustration for lots of potential homebuyers. But that frustration seems to be calming down with more houses available on the market.
"In 2023 I think buyers will be pleased to see housing prices somewhat stabilize," said Ginger Sreenan, the president of the Northwest Illinois Alliance of Realtors. "Although there is still some appreciation there for sellers. If interest rates stay moderate it's going to be a good thing. There's a lot of first-time homebuyer grant money out there still."
Sreenan says she bought her first home with a 15 percent interest rate in 1980, putting the current interest rate hovering close to seven percent in perspective.
"Things go up, things go down," McMillen said. "But in the long run they sort of stay at a steady path. We'll be back to a steady path before too long."
Home sales slowed in Oct. of this year compared to Oct. of last year, with 2022 seeing a 24-percent drop year-to-year. The mortgage rate plays a role in that, with this year's Oct. average at 6.9 percent. Last year's average rate in Oct. was 3.07 percent.
According to the Northwest Illinois Alliance of Realtors, Black and Latino home ownership rates are up significantly since 2019. Latino homeownership rates increased by 2.5 percent, while the rate for Black homeowners rose by two percent over the two-year period.
"Home ownership is your key to wealth building," Sreenan said. "And we've really concentrated on communities that have been slower behind in getting into that home. So we've put a lot of emphasis on that and it's worked."
Realtors expect the market to stabilize in the coming months, as they prepare for the traditionally-busy spring season.