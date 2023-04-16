House Republicans in talks over one-year debt ceiling plan in push to challenge White House

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, La Salle, Livingston and Ford Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Small tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&