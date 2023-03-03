'House Hunters' television show episode features Rockford

On March 2, television channel HGTV aired "Unique Details in Illinois," an episode of the popular television show "House Hunters."
The IMDb synopsis of the episode reads: "A young couple looks to buy their first home together after relocating for work to Illinois. He's looking for a newer ranch-style house with a big yard, but she's hoping for an older Craftsman with unique details."
Viewers might recognize some familiar Rockford and Stateline-area spots!
To watch the episode, go to hgtv.com or rent/buy it on Prime Video for $2.99.