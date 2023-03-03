 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING TO EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Saturday evening to early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 11.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 12.1 feet Sunday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

"House Hunters" highlights Rockford's Housing Market

  • Updated
  • 0
Rockford home for sale

ROCKFORD (WREX) — "House Hunters" on HGTV recently aired an episode showcasing a couple looking for the perfect home in Rockford. With a national spotlight on Rockford, many might wonder what makes Rockford's housing market a hidden gem. 

"It is so affordable, it is easy to get around, there is great high quality health care available," CEO of 'North West Illinois Alliance of Realtors', Conor Brown said.

"We use a lot of this stuff as our selling strengths in our region to really promote Rockford and all it has to offer."

According to Brown, the Stateline region, in Boone, Winnebago, and Ogle Counties, is in the top 15 percent of affordable living in the U.S.. The housing market in Rockford is high, with the average number of homes on the market per month sitting at 200, compared to almost 10 years ago where that number was in the thousands. 

"There is so much out there in terms of different neighborhoods or architectural features," Brown said.

"Buyers that are stepping in typically from higher price point areas, are typically surprised at how much their dollar gets them."

The Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau has a new addition to services provided, specifically to help choose families or job - seekers call Rockford home. 

"There is just a wealth of information, that someone who is considering moving here or taking a job here, can go to this website and find [resources]," VP of Marketing for RACVB, Jacqui Corsi said. 

This website has a cost of living calculator, data, and other amenities to help families better transition to life in the Stateline. 

"We'll literally take people considering to move here, we'll take them out on tours," Corsi said.

"Is it a family? We'll show them the discovery center museum, Are they interested in outdoor activities? We'll take them to one of the preserves."

