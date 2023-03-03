"House Hunters" highlights Rockford's Housing Market

ROCKFORD (WREX) — "House Hunters" on HGTV recently aired an episode showcasing a couple looking for the perfect home in Rockford. With a national spotlight on Rockford, many might wonder what makes Rockford's housing market a hidden gem.
"It is so affordable, it is easy to get around, there is great high quality health care available," CEO of 'North West Illinois Alliance of Realtors', Conor Brown said.
"We use a lot of this stuff as our selling strengths in our region to really promote Rockford and all it has to offer."
According to Brown, the Stateline region, in Boone, Winnebago, and Ogle Counties, is in the top 15 percent of affordable living in the U.S.. The housing market in Rockford is high, with the average number of homes on the market per month sitting at 200, compared to almost 10 years ago where that number was in the thousands.
"There is so much out there in terms of different neighborhoods or architectural features," Brown said.
"Buyers that are stepping in typically from higher price point areas, are typically surprised at how much their dollar gets them."
The Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau has a new addition to services provided, specifically to help choose families or job - seekers call Rockford home.
"There is just a wealth of information, that someone who is considering moving here or taking a job here, can go to this website and find [resources]," VP of Marketing for RACVB, Jacqui Corsi said.
This website has a cost of living calculator, data, and other amenities to help families better transition to life in the Stateline.
"We'll literally take people considering to move here, we'll take them out on tours," Corsi said.
"Is it a family? We'll show them the discovery center museum, Are they interested in outdoor activities? We'll take them to one of the preserves."