House fire causes thousands of dollars in damage Saturday night

ROCKFORD — An electrical fire late Saturday night has left Rockford residents without a home, according to firefighters.
The Rockford Fire Department says crews were called to a home in the 2300 block of Kilburn Ave. just after 10 p.m. Saturday for a report of an electrical fire.
RFD says the first firefighters got to the scene within four minutes, finding a small electrical fire on the inside of the single-family home. Everyone inside had gotten out of the home by the time firefighters got to the scene.
No one was hurt in the fire. The Red Cross is assisting the residents of the home with relocation.
Damage from the fire is estimated at $25,000.