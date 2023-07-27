Hottest day of the year causing heat concerns for workers

ROCKFORD/ LEE -- While it was the hottest day of the year so far, workers in the stateline are expressing concerns on how the heat affects them.
Local pools are seeing the most traffic with visitors taking advantage of the warmer weather for a splash in the water.
Recreation Supervisor, Nicole Yost, in Beloit, says although a lifeguard's main priority is to save the lives of others, keeping her employees cool is also important.
"We need to keep our patients safe and the way to do that is to make sure our lifeguards are hydrated and out of the sun," he said.
"I make sure they take frequent breaks, cool off in the water during their breaks and make sure they have water."
Down in Lee County, opening day for the Lee County Fair was a success, with one factor - the heat! The heat index of 100 degrees could be felt by fairgoers, as many gathered by the fans under tents or cooled down with fresh lemonade and shaved ice.
One member of the Lee County Fair Association says they were fully aware of the heat coming and made sure to have all materials necessary to keep visitors safe.
"We have a good partnership with our local fire department they will be bring out some cooling fans, misting fans and be on sight with EMT's in case we have any medical emergency due to the heat, said Katie Pratt, Secretary for Lee County Association.
As for vendors, some made the decision to skip the first day due to the heat, however, Pratt reassured them stating they will always accommodate everyone.
"We did have some people call and say they weren't coming today but will come tomorrow is perfectly fine with us."
"We can be flexible about it and just want people to feel comfortable."
It is highly encouraged that everyone stays hydrated and not to overdo it while outdoors.
If you feel sick or see anyone who is having problems in this heat, be sure to call 9-1-1.