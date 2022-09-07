Hotels Benefiting From Hard Rock Casino Construction

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford's new hard rock casino has been given the green light for construction and the major project is impacting nearby businesses - hotels.
Hotels on east state street are anticipating and excited about the grand opening, but employees tell us - customers are more concerned for their safety.
Receptionist, Shaun, at the 'La Quinta hotel said customers have asked if the are is safe with the new addition.
"What they are asking is has the casino has any problems in terms of crime, or are the customers under the influence or acting out and checking into the hotels causing problems?"
As far as safety goes, Shaun reassured questioning guest that no records of crime took place in the hotels or surrounding areas.
Safety, is not the only thing that is one the minds of customers, hotel staff are expecting more business when the casino opens.
Currently, the temporary location for the casino is 610 N. Bell School Rd, in the middle of some of the east strip hotels, but still brings decent crowds to hotels.
"It's been really good, a lot of our customers have asked about it." said Alex Donovan, General Manager of Holiday Inn.
"It's an eye catcher obviously and they are interested to see that there is a Hard Rock in the area since it's not something that we've had before. "I think it's going to be quite interested once it does open."
Other hotels like La Quinta and that has not seen much business expects business to to pick up and draw attention.
"Hopefully it will pick up, definitely with Covid-19, we've experienced the downfall like everyone else. We've seen a lot of uptake in occupancy in the last few months which is a good sign, and I think it's going to be a good thing for the area economically."
A spokesperson for Hard Rock said, "The Illinois Gaming Board has given us approval to commence site work. The City of Rockford issued a permit that aligns with that approval only. We continue to work with the Gaming Board on the remainder of the process to seek complete approval that will allow us to construct our permanent facility."
Rockford City Leaders say construction will begin as early as next Thursday.