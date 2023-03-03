Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live returns to BMO for all ages

ROCKFORD — It's a big weekend in Rockford as fans of all ages will be going to the BMO Center for a bigger than life event.
The center is preparing for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, which returns for another year.
Fans can come out and watch their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks like Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Boneshaker Bigfoot, and much more.
"As soon as those kids step foot on this floor, their eyes get wide, their mouth goes agape, and they're like 'Wow Mom! I have that truck at home,'" said show manager Holly Graham.
"For parents, grandparents, date night, it's a wonderful multi-generational show and a great product for everyone to share."
Fans can also light up the floor in outrageous monster truck competitions and battles.
Event performances will also feature spectacular laser light shows, dance parties, and Hot Wheels toy giveaways.
The first show of the weekend starts Friday at 7:30 p.m.
There are two shows on Saturday, and the final show is Sunday at 2:30 p.m.