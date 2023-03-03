 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING TO EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Saturday evening to early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 11.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 12.1 feet Sunday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live returns to BMO for all ages

  • Updated
  • 0
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live.png

Fans can come out and watch their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks like Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Boneshaker Bigfoot, and much more.

ROCKFORD — It's a big weekend in Rockford as fans of all ages will be going to the BMO Center for a bigger than life event.

The center is preparing for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, which returns for another year.

"As soon as those kids step foot on this floor, their eyes get wide, their mouth goes agape, and they're like 'Wow Mom! I have that truck at home,'" said show manager Holly Graham.

"For parents, grandparents, date night, it's a wonderful multi-generational show and a great product for everyone to share."

Fans can also light up the floor in outrageous monster truck competitions and battles.

Event performances will also feature spectacular laser light shows, dance parties, and Hot Wheels toy giveaways.

The first show of the weekend starts Friday at 7:30 p.m.

There are two shows on Saturday, and the final show is Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

