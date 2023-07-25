Hot weather risks to be mindful of during the fair season in the Stateline

FREEPORT — Temperatures continue to rise during the start of the fair season in the Stateline. Preventing heat-related illness is a priority for health officials as people begin to visit fairgrounds.

The Stephenson County Fair begins with fairgoers preparing for a hot day in the sun.

"I have lots of water and Gatorade with me. I also have a fan in my booth in case I need more air,” said Carolyn Robbins, Fairgoer.

"Right now, I'm feeling pretty toasty. It’s going to be a long day here in Freeport,” said Chandler Pichler, Vendor.

Because of the increasing temperatures, the hot weather risks include a higher chance of getting heat rash, cramps, fatigue, and heat exhaustion. UW Health Dr. Jeff Pothof says heat rash has multiple symptoms to look out for.

"The skin starts to swell, and it shuts off sweat glands. It swells shut. The sweat glands don't like that very much. They get inflamed, and you get this little rash or malaria,” said Dr. Pothof.

"If you start getting heat cramps, don’t just blow it off and keep going. Get those electrolytes back in the normal range,” said Dr. Pothof.

Before coming out and spending an extended time in the heat, it's good to plan what to do when experiencing fatigue.

The Stephenson County Fair has a tent serving as an air-conditioned cooling center.

"We know we will have some heat exposure problems probably this week. It's a good place to bring them in,” said Kerry Dinges, Orangeville Fire Department Deputy Chief.

If you need to come to the cooling center for any reason, there will also be water provided by the Freeport Fire Department.