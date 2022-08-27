Hope for Haitians raises money for families in need

ROCKFORD (WREX) --Auction at the Mauh-Nah-Tee-See country club raises money for to rebuild Haitian neighborhoods.
Haiti is nearly 2-thousand miles away from where we are in Rockford, but that's not stopping one Rockford charity from helping the island nation recover from tragedy.
Food, clean water, and shelter, are all things that this organization works to provide for the poor in Haiti.
"It's tough for us in this country to understand the severe poverty that people have in Haiti the things that we take for granted for shelter and food and personal hygiene are things that most of the people in Haiti don't enjoy "said Board President Bill Derry
Saturday at the Mauh-Nah-Tee-See country club is raising money that goes directly to those families who need it now more than ever.
"The funds we are raising tonight are designed to get us into this new community and start the transformative work there "said Chris Weickert, Executive Director
Hope for Haitians have successfully built 765 homes over the last 21 years. They break ground on another 20 houses on Monday.