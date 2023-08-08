Hononegah ready to make a run at NIC-10 title

ROCKTON (WREX) - Hononegah is looking to jump up the standings in the NIC-10 in 2023. The team feels like they didn't play up to their full potential last season, despite a solid 7-2 record.

Two of their leaders are heading into their senior year ready to prove that they can lead their squad to a NIC-10 title.

Isaiah Houi, a future UNI Panther, can make plays on both sides of the ball—and their quarterback, Cole Warren, is poised for a big senior year at quarterback.

"I've gotten a lot better," Warren said. "I've put on some weight and gotten a lot better mechanically. I put my work in and I know my guys have."

"We feel like we can win the conference," Houi said. "We have the guys to go as far as we want to, we just have to know that mentally."

Hononegah opens up their season at home against Jefferson.