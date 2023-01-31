Homeowner saved by brave neighbor in Rockford Township house fire

ROCKFORD — A quick-acting neighbor saves an immobile homeowner from injuries in a Rockford house fire.
On January 30 around 8:00 p.m., Blackhawk and New Milford Fire Protection Districts responded to reports of a house on fire in the 10000 block of Silver Creek Road in Rockford Township.
Firefighters arrived on the scene in less than 10 minutes and found a one-story, single-family home with smoke visible from the road.
Units found a large fire amount in the kitchen area.
Witnesses told authorities that a neighbor was able to get into the home to rescue to the homeowner, who was not able to move on their own, from the home's bedroom before firefighters arrived.
As a result of the neighbor's quick actions, the homeowner only suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries.
The homeowner was taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure.
Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control, but smoke and water damage will likely leave the home to be a total loss.
A dog was also rescued on the scene but died despite the efforts of personnel.
The cause of the fire was determined to be the accidental result of discarded smoking materials.
The estimated loss of property and possessions is about $115,000.
A total of 8 fire departments responded to the scene to assist.