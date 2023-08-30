Home renovations at an all-time high with affects being seen across the country and the Stateline

WREX — Home renovations are at an all-time high, something experts said is mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In the Stateline, the inventory for homes available to buy is very low.
When it comes to home renovations, local realtor, Michelle Huber, said she has seen the growth through her clients, and attributes it to the reality of homes being difficult to purchase at this time.
"I do think that home renovation has had a resurgence. I think that people with the low inventory are sometimes thinking if I can't find something, why don't I make what I have as perfect as I possibly can so I can enjoy it in the meantime," Huber said.
And to make do in the meantime, Conor Brown from the Northwest Illinois Alliance of Realtors, said renovations became the next best thing.
"With the incredibly low inventory, some people are starting to look at, well if I can't find that next house, they may have to take extra steps to invest in their current home. So that can be remodeling a basement, adding a bedroom with egress, maybe making an outdoor space more inviting," Brown said.
With the low housing inventory in the Stateline, Huber also believes renovations can make it easier for families to sell their homes later.
"The low inventory, again, has made it so a lot of things are selling and they're selling quickly but there's also a huge opportunity that I think a lot of people, depending on who they talk to for a realtor, are missing out on in that if they were to make small remodeling changes, they would get an even higher dollar," Huber said.
Overall, whether families end up purchasing a home or contributing to the renovations trend, the outlook is positive for the Stateline housing market, Brown said.
"The values are being pumped back into our housing stock and so as people look to renovate, they're seeing the return. If they're looking to purchase, they're seeing the return and all is really a positive thing," Brown said.
In 2022, homeowners spent $472 billion on home improvements.