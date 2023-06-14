Home Illinois Summit Wednesday launches anti-homelessness initiative

CHICAGO — On Wednesday, the inaugural Home Illinois Summit was held at Malcolm X College in Chicago.
The summit brought together community leaders and experts to discuss potential solutions and strategies, served as a launch for major next steps in the Home Illinois plan, a multi-year holistic approach to reach "function zero" homelessness in the state.
"We must continue working together to find solutions to ensure that every Illinoisan has access to essential housing and support,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This is a first-of-its-kind multi-agency endeavor — bringing together state agencies, nonprofit organizations, advocates, and people with lived experience to take an intergovernmental approach to preventing and ending homelessness. I’m grateful for their dedication and believe that together, we can prevent and end homelessness once and for all."
The Home Illinois plan expands affordable housing options, targeting individuals in high-risk situations (including homeless college students and those leaving medical care), and providing comprehensive support for people experiencing homelessness.
“I applaud Governor Pritzker for his leadership and commitment in combatting homelessness. Today’s summit is just one part of our ongoing efforts to address homelessness in the state,” said Grace B. Hou, Secretary, the Illinois Department of Human Services. “Through the Home Illinois initiative and other programs, we are working alongside the Governor and our partners to ensure that every person in Illinois has access to safe and affordable housing. With continued commitment and collaboration, we can make significant progress in reducing homelessness and increasing access to housing for all Illinoisans.”
Illinois' Fiscal Year 2024 budget commits $360 million to the initiative in the form of the following investments:
$118 million to support unhoused populations seeking shelter and services, including $40.7 million in the Emergency and Transitional Housing Program
$50 million in Rapid ReHousing services for 2,000 households, including short-term rental assistance and targeted support for up to two years
$40 million in Permanent Supportive Housing Capital funds to develop 90+ new units providing long term rental assistance and case management.
$37 million in Emergency Shelter capital funds to create more than 460 non-congregate shelter units.
$35 million for supportive housing services, homeless youth services, street outreach, medical respite, re-entry services, access to counsel, and other shelter diversion supports.
$21.8 million to provide homelessness prevention services to approximately 6,000 more families.
$30 million for court-based rental assistance
$15 million to fund Home Illinois Innovations Pilots$12.5 million to create 500 new scattered site PSH units
“The mission of the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) is to finance the creation and preservation of affordable housing throughout the state,” said IHDA Executive Director Kristin Faust. “Last year, IHDA created and preserved 4,331 units of affordable housing and helped 5,234 people purchase a house in Illinois. Home Illinois is only going to provide more tools to the state in achieving Governor Pritzker’s goal of ensuring everyone has a safe, decent, and affordable place to live. This initiative will assist in delivering equitable access to housing and economic opportunity for the most vulnerable. IHDA is excited for the opportunities ahead to work to end homelessness through Home Illinois.”