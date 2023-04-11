Hollywood writers hold strike vote Tuesday

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH 7 PM WEDNESDAY EVENING... * Affected Area...Lake IN, Porter, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake IL, Ogle, Lee, Newton, De Kalb, Jasper, Kane, DuPage, Cook, La Salle, Benton, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois and Ford. * Timing...Wednesday afternoon. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent. * Impacts...Dry fuels, low relative humidity, and strong winds will create conditions favorable for the rapid spread of wildfires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&