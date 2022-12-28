 Skip to main content
...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along
Baldwin Drive and North Pier Drive in Machesney Park. Winnebago
County considers "no wake" order for the Rock River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 8.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.5
feet just after midnight tonight.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Holiday travel nightmare for Poplar Grove family

One mother from Poplar Grove planned the trip of a lifetime for her two daughters, herself and her husband. Planned for over a year, she never imagined her Christmas vacation to be canceled completely. 

"Here we we're on the 23rd canceled, thinking okay, by the 26th, it should've been figured out...we're passed storms, now we're finding out the issues were a lot more than just weather", said Dianna Killmer. 

With her flight out of Chicago O'Hare International Airport, her flight to Florida for Disney World was one of the thousands of flights canceled by Southwest Airlines. Her flight was not only canceled and rebooked once, but multiple times, spanning from December 22nd to December 26th, ultimately messing with her lodging, food, and park opportunities at Disney World. 

"We are not travelers by any means. This was the first time that my girls were going on a flight, the first time in Walt Disney World," said Killmer.

"Many people said "be prepared for some things to happen", so we kind of were...but never to this extent".

Southwest did thankfully grant Kilmer a full cash refund, however, that is not the case for several. Southwest Airlines is handling each flight situation by a case by case basis. 

"In between the tears, there's just so much thankfulness on our end that we know it could've been a lot worse," said Kilmer. 

"My hearts and thoughts and prayers do go out to those that this has really affected, nobody wants to end their year like this or spend a holiday like this". 

Tags

