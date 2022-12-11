Holiday shopping made easy with local Homemade Market

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Sunday, December 11th, marked the Prairie Street Brewing Company's 11th annual, "Rockford Hand Made Market". The event was held all afternoon, with 55 local vendors, selling homemade gifts.
Whether it be shirts, art, houseware, and even candles, the event had a great turn out. The market was held on two different floors, showcasing a full bar, and food items also sold.
The longest running vendor at the event, Mad Soyentist Candle Company, which has been setting up at the market the last 7 years.
"This is an amazing show to go to...to vend at, the people here are amazing," said Erin Amendt, the 19-year-old co - owner of Mad Soyentist. "The staff, they’re amazing with the set up and just the organization of the whole event."
To top everything off, Santa Claus himself showed up to take pictures with families and friends.
"A lot of the people that are here are from the local community, so its great helping out these small businesses," said Danielle Teslow, Director of Events at Praire Street Brewing.
"It's just a great feeling today with the Holidays, everyone is in a great mood enjoying themselves...we're just excited to be a part of it."
The market encourages the community to shop local, especially the handmade items. Amendt recalls when she first started her soy candle company and branched out to local markets.
"Me, my little fourth and fifth grader self, I’d be going to craft fairs sitting in front of our booth that we have here…just selling things to people, and it just grew from that", said Amendt.