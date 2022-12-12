 Skip to main content
Holiday shipping deadlines for USPS, FedEx and UPS in 2022

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- If you're looking to buy presents and need to ship them it's better to get those sent earlier than later.

There are shipping deadlines in place for the three major shipping organizations: USPS, FedEx, and UPS.

USPS - Retail Ground Service should be sent by December 17th

FedEx - Ground Economy by December 12th and Ground Home Delivery by December 14th

UPS - 3 Day select by December 20th

Experts say it's best to get your items ordered as soon as possible to beat the holiday rush.

