Holiday shipping deadlines for USPS, FedEx and UPS in 2022

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- If you're looking to buy presents and need to ship them it's better to get those sent earlier than later.
There are shipping deadlines in place for the three major shipping organizations: USPS, FedEx, and UPS.
USPS - Retail Ground Service should be sent by December 17th
FedEx - Ground Economy by December 12th and Ground Home Delivery by December 14th
UPS - 3 Day select by December 20th
Experts say it's best to get your items ordered as soon as possible to beat the holiday rush.