HOLIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: Shultz family teams up with Sycamore neighbors for massive light display

SYCAMORE (WREX) — A cruise down Cloverlane Drive in Sycamore reveals a light show the goes through several houses, and while it's lights shine bright, their origins stem from a dark time for a lot of people, the COVID-19 pandemic.
Michael Schultz always put out lights, but wanted to up his game to bring smiles and something to do for his city.
"At the beginning of COVID, our kids would play soccer across the street," Schultz said. "We would wash our dishes, wash our groceries and it's just different, and people needed something to uplift them and I tried to help provide something for Sycamore."
In just a couple of years, Schultz added more lights, but made the biggest changes with how he programmed them, using his engineering background to take his show to the next level.
"The first year I just started out with the basic controller, this year I've got a programming controller where I'll tell what music to play, what lights to turn on specifically, so each year has to be something different," Schultz said.
While Schultz's house easily stands out on the block. it's impossible not to marvel at dozens of arches which stretch across several houses. Schultz says it started with six, but neighbors kept adding more and more to the 57 the line the sidewalk today.
"I mean it started off with six arches and it went to 20 and then it went to 50 and every weekend someone came out and asked questions and we added more," Schultz said.
The MS5 light show is on Cloverlane Drive in Sycamore.
