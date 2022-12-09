HOLIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: Oregon family adds special treat for delivery drivers to candy-themed display

OREGON (WREX) — A trip past Silver Ridge Golf Course this time of year will show a number of lights dancing through the trees, but that is only a taste of what the Tran family brings to their holiday display.
Five years ago, the family started decorating when the youngest child Trinie was old enough to get involved and have fun with the tradition.
What started as only a few ornaments and lawn decorations sprouted into a display that brightens the entire neighborhood.
However, a big and bright set of lights isn't what separates the Tran family, it's a beautiful setup underneath their car shelter. A holiday train is only outdone by presents and candy canes dancing above it from a conveyor belt on the ceiling.
On the other side of the train is a hot cocoa stand and treats specifically for delivery drivers who power through the cold and snow to make sure packages and presents make it to their destination on time.
"Some days it's really cold, some days it's 3, 4, 5 inches of snow, so we really wanted to let them know our appreciation for them doing it for us," father of the family, Quoc Tran said.
If you want to check out the display, head to North Sliver Ridge Drive. If you go around the whole subdivision, you'll also find another house that goes all out for the holidays with a lighted Ferris Wheel.