 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HOLIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: Genoa family meets in the middle with high-tech programming and classic lights.

  • 0
HNL 2022 Stirmell

The Genoa family has fewer lights than last year, but somehow, their lights shine brighter than ever this year

GENOA (WREX) — A quick trip down Stiles Street in Genoa will bring you a burst of Christmas cheer.

For years, Christian Stirmell has followed in his father's footsteps by decking his house with lights aglow.

However, this year, the show is actually smaller than the year prior. Christian wanted to take a bigger step towards automating his show, but his wife, Sarah, had a love for blow molds.

"That was my problem behind the whole madness because I got into the blow molds," Sarah said.

"So now I can't get rid of the blow molds and I'm trying to do this, so I'm compromising, we're doing both," Christian said.

Christian looks forward to pushing the envelope with his display in the future.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Investigative Reporter

William Ingalls is the Investigative Reporter at WREX. He joined the team in 2019 as a photographer after graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and English from Augustana College. William was born and raised in Rockford.

Recommended for you