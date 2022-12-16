HOLIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: Genoa family meets in the middle with high-tech programming and classic lights.

GENOA (WREX) — A quick trip down Stiles Street in Genoa will bring you a burst of Christmas cheer.
For years, Christian Stirmell has followed in his father's footsteps by decking his house with lights aglow.
However, this year, the show is actually smaller than the year prior. Christian wanted to take a bigger step towards automating his show, but his wife, Sarah, had a love for blow molds.
"That was my problem behind the whole madness because I got into the blow molds," Sarah said.
"So now I can't get rid of the blow molds and I'm trying to do this, so I'm compromising, we're doing both," Christian said.
Christian looks forward to pushing the envelope with his display in the future.