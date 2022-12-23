HOLIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: Beloit family has big plans to keep growing their display

BELOIT (WREX) — A trip down Baldwin Woods Road reveals a stunning lightshow.
The Ross family has worked on their light show for a few years, and has more than 13,000 lights on their house alone.
Brian Ross, father of the family says things got out of hand quickly once he fell in love with decorating.
"We went from a simple light display, just putting up a couple Christmas lights, some lights on some Christmas trees to thousands of dollars and no time," Ross said. "It was just crazy."
But don't think for a second that the Ross family thinks being crazy for the Christmas season is a bad thing.
"The first year that we did the front of the house, there were 13,000 lights just on the front of the house alone," Ross said. "The first night I turned those on, I was like, yep, that's what I was looking for."
The Ross' house is on Baldwin Woods Road and the show runs from 5-9 p.m.