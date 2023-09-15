Hit the jackpot! A chance to win hundreds of millions is coming this weekend

ROCKFORD — Lucky Illinoisians across the Stateline may have a chance to win big this weekend.
The Mega Millions jackpot has run up to 162 million dollars. The winner of tomorrow's Powerball is in store for $596 million dollars.
And Lotto players are in for the biggest jackpot in the last year and the second largest in seven at 23.45 million dollars. The last time was in 2016 when the Lotto was $27 million and was sold at a Circle K gas station in New Lenox on March 17th.
This year, 14 Illinois residents have won 1 million or more from the Lotto, Power or Mega Millions.
Those interested in playing can find them at local stores or online on the Illinois Lottery app or website.