Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the
following county, Winnebago.

* WHEN...Until 1100 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 829 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated nearly stationary
thunderstorms producing very heavy rain. Up to 2 inches of
rain have fallen between Shirland and Durand.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
South Beloit, Rockton, Winnebago, Pecatonica, Durand, Seward,
Harrison and Shirland.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Hit the jackpot! A chance to win hundreds of millions is coming this weekend

IL-lotto

ROCKFORD — Lucky Illinoisians across the Stateline may have a chance to win big this weekend.

The Mega Millions jackpot has run up to 162 million dollars. The winner of tomorrow's Powerball is in store for $596 million dollars.

And Lotto players are in for the biggest jackpot in the last year and the second largest in seven at 23.45 million dollars. The last time was in 2016 when the Lotto was $27 million and was sold at a Circle K gas station in New Lenox on March 17th. 

This year, 14 Illinois residents have won 1 million or more from the Lotto, Power or Mega Millions. 

Those interested in playing can find them at local stores or online on the Illinois Lottery app or website

Tags

