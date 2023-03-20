Historic Mt. Morris Kable building gets new owner

MT. MORRIS (WREX) — The historical Kable building, which stands as one of the tallest buildings in Mt. Morris, has a new owner after sitting idle for two years. Built in the 1800s, hundreds of Mt. Morris residents, knowing the significance this iconic landmark holds.
"I grew up seeing this building, I always thought it was the coolest building in town, it was the tallest building in town, and it had just a large prolific landmark value to it," new owner, John Russel said.
"People tend to know a lot about this building from the inside-out because many people in this community have worked here. For many times, this was one of the largest manufactures of magazines, and this was a large employer for the community for probably decades."
KABLE news Company, purchased the building in 1932, ultimately becoming one of the largest magazine publishers in the U.S. at the time, operating out of the Kable building and other nearby buildings as well.
Hundreds of residents have reached out to Russell, asking about his plans for the building, as multiple residents know people who have worked in the building.
"I'm finding out there's a lot of interest for that kind of space use, so we're excited to see if we can help small businesses accelerate here," Russel said.
While Russel doesn't have many concrete plans for the building just yet, he does plan on utilizing the parking lot to continue free parking for the community, and utilizing that space for a farmer's market on Friday nights.
"This parking lot is a really neat parking lot, this is probably the largest parking space in all of Downtown Mt. Morris, Russel said.
"One of the fun things about this, is on Friday nights, we have a very large band presence, and band shell, just adjacent to us.
Inside the building, Russel hopefully plans to rent out the space for business owners, and also have a specific room for those who need to conduct conference calls, can utilize it.
Before the Kable brothers purchased the building, the building was erected in the 1800s as a part of Mt. Morris college.
"My understanding is that there are multiple buildings that have burned down off of Mt. Morris campus here, but this building did survive it," Russel said.
With the bell tower on top of the building not surviving the flames, there are still charred remnants seen on the top floor of the building.
The building was purchased for a price of $125,000.
Russel, excited to utilize such a crucial piece of history, and is eager to hear community ideas.
"The more time I ask people, "What do you think about this building?", people knock on the door and say, "What are you going to do in there? We're really excited, I've had a lot of family work in there.""