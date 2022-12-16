Highway-rail grade crossing near Freeport slated for safety upgrade

SPRINGFIELD — A local highway-rail grade crossing located near Freeport in Stephenson County is slated to get a safety upgrade.
The Illinois Commerce Commission recently approved an improvement to public safety at the North Harlem Center Road highway-rail grade crossing of the Chicago, Central & Pacific Railroad Company's rack, found near Freeport in Stephenson County.
The track is designated at AAR/DOT #306823S, railroad milepost 118.63-W.
The Stipulated Agreement 2213 requires the Chicago, Central & Pacific Railroad Company (CC&P) to install new automatic warning mechanisms at the North Harlem Road highway-rail grade crossing.
The estimated cost to finish the improvements at the crossing is $332,179.
Illinois Commerce Commission Staff suggested that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) be used to pay 95% of that cost, not to exceed $315,570.
CC&P will pay all remaining installation costs, as well as all future costs to keep up the new warning devices.
“The installation of new automatic warning devices will ensure better protection for highway users at this crossing,” said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.
“The Grade Crossing Protection Fund brings to fruition necessary highway-rail crossing improvements in communities across Illinois. I am pleased this project in Stephenson County is among those to receive GCPF monies.”
All work required is expected to be finished within 18 months of the date of the Order.
Read Stipulated Agreement 2213 in Docket No. T22-0131 below: