Highway-rail crossing project approved in Stephenson County

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Commerce Commission approved a public safety project for a highway-rail crossing in Stephenson County.
The agreement requires the Chicago, Central & Pacific Railroad Company (CC&P) install new automatic warning devices at the Bridge Street crossing near Lena. (AAR/DOT #306831J, railroad milepost 122.32-W)
To design and install new crossing warning devices will cost an estimated $385,492.
CC&P will pay all remaining design and installation costs, as well as all future costs to operating and and maintaining the new devices.
“Investments like the one in Lena highlight how the Grade Crossing Protection Fund is being used to improve rail safety all over the state. These automatic warning signals will be crucial for keeping pedestrians, motorists, and passengers safe near railroad tracks,” said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.
All work will be complete within 18 months of the Order date.