Highway named after fallen Stateline soldier who was killed in Iraq

ROSCOE (WREX) --- The city of Roscoe will name of portion of Highway 251 after U.S. Army Specialist Brandon Rowe who was killed in during the war in Iraq.
Rowe was born and raised in Roscoe and was a graduate of Hononegah Community High School. He enlisted in the U.S Army following his graduation and was part of C Company, 1st Battalion, and 101st Airborne Division.
The dedication ceremony took place in the parking lot of First National Bank in Roscoe. Family and loved ones of Rowe gathered to celebrate in the fallen hero’s honor.
The highway sign can be seen on Highway 251 between Bridge Street and Rockton Road.
His family and friends chose to reflect on the happy moments they once shared together.
"Brandon, he was very funny, he had a laugh, a very distinct laugh that would affect everybody, you know,” Karl Hoffman says. “He was always very positive and he'll never be forgotten."
Rowe lost his life in action in Iraq on March 31, 2003 when he was just 20-years-old.
Members in the community say that they are grateful for his legacy will be honored each and every day.
"It chokes you up, it really does choke you up,” Hoffman says. “Just to know that finally he's going to have the recognition that he's deserves for so long that not many people outside of the community knew of."
The dedication ceremony was followed with a light luncheon hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2955.