Highland Park Shooting Suspect passed 4 background checks before getting FOID card

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Illinois State Police looked into the criminal background of Robert Crimo III, who's now charged with 7 counts of murder.
Illinois State Police said the suspect passed four background checks when purchasing firearms, through the Firearms Transaction Inquiry Program (FTIP), which includes the federal National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS).
The background checks were done between June 2020 to September 2021.
The only offense included in the suspect's criminal history was an ordinance violation in January 2016 for possession of tobacco.
ISP has no mental health prohibitor reports submitted by healthcare facilities or personnel.
State police also received a Clear and Present Danger report on Crimo from the Highland Park Police Department back in September 2019.
The report made by the Highland Park Police Department was made in response to threats allegedly directed at the family, but the report indicates when police went to the home and asked the individual if he felt like harming himself or others, he responded no.
There were no arrests made in the September 2019 incident and no one, including family, was willing to move forward on a complaint nor did they subsequently provide information on threats or mental health that would have allowed law enforcement to take additional action.
Additionally, no Firearms Restraining Order was filed, nor any order of protection.
At that time of the September 2019 incident, the subject did not have a FOID card to revoke or a pending FOID application to deny. Once this determination was made, Illinois State Police involvement with the matter was concluded.
Then, in December of 2019, at the age of 19, the individual applied for a FOID card. The subject was under 21 and the application was sponsored by the subject’s father. Therefore, at the time of FOID application review in January of 2020, there was insufficient basis to establish a clear and present danger and deny the FOID application.
ISP said they will continue to provide as much information as possible in an effort to be fully transparent.