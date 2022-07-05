Highland Park Shooting Suspect passed 4 background checks before getting FOID card

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the
following area, Winnebago.

* WHEN...Until 1245 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 849 PM CDT, doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1 and 2
inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch may occur as
thunderstorms continue to move over the same areas.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, South Beloit,
Rockton, Rockford Airport, Cherry Valley, Winnebago, Davis
Junction, Pecatonica, Lake Summerset, Durand, New Milford,
Seward, Harrison and Shirland.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor
drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in
the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters.

&&

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
440 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS

BOONE                 DE KALB               LEE
OGLE                  WINNEBAGO

IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS

COOK                  DUPAGE                KANE
KENDALL               LAKE IL               MCHENRY
WILL

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST INDIANA

LAKE IN               PORTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE,
BOLINGBROOK, BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CAROL STREAM, CHESTERTON,
CHICAGO, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DIXON, DOWNERS GROVE, ELGIN,
EVANSTON, GARY, GURNEE, HAMMOND, JOLIET, LEMONT, LOMBARD,
MCHENRY, MERRILLVILLE, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, OREGON,
ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO, PARK FOREST, PLANO, PORTAGE, ROCHELLE,
ROCKFORD, SCHAUMBURG, SYCAMORE, VALPARAISO, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON,
WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK, AND YORKVILLE.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the
following areas, in Illinois, Boone, Central Cook, DuPage, Eastern
Will, Kane, Lake IL, McHenry, Northern Cook, Northern Will,
Southern Cook, Southern Will and Winnebago. In northwest Indiana,
Lake IN and Porter.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Thunderstorms repeatedly moving over the same area with high
rain rates will result in a threat for flash flooding into
the early overnight hours.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based
upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, canals, and storm sewers, as
well roadways, underpasses, and other poor drainage areas.

&&

Highland Park Shooting Suspect passed 4 background checks before getting FOID card

  • 0
Suspect in connection with a mass shooting at July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois, has been taken into custody

Chairs and bicycles lie abandoned after people fled the scene of a shooting at a July 4th celebration and parade in Highland Park, Illinois on July 4.

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Illinois State Police looked into the criminal background of Robert Crimo III, who's now charged with 7 counts of murder.

Illinois State Police said the suspect passed four background checks when purchasing firearms, through the Firearms Transaction Inquiry Program (FTIP), which includes the federal National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS).

The background checks were done between June 2020 to September 2021.

The only offense included in the suspect's criminal history was an ordinance violation in January 2016 for possession of tobacco.

ISP has no mental health prohibitor reports submitted by healthcare facilities or personnel.

State police also received a Clear and Present Danger report on Crimo from the Highland Park Police Department back in September 2019.

The report made by the Highland Park Police Department was made in response to threats allegedly directed at the family, but the report indicates when police went to the home and asked the individual if he felt like harming himself or others, he responded no.

There were no arrests made in the September 2019 incident and no one, including family, was willing to move forward on a complaint nor did they subsequently provide information on threats or mental health that would have allowed law enforcement to take additional action.

Additionally, no Firearms Restraining Order was filed, nor any order of protection.

At that time of the September 2019 incident, the subject did not have a FOID card to revoke or a pending FOID application to deny. Once this determination was made, Illinois State Police involvement with the matter was concluded.

Then, in December of 2019, at the age of 19, the individual applied for a FOID card. The subject was under 21 and the application was sponsored by the subject’s father. Therefore, at the time of FOID application review in January of 2020, there was insufficient basis to establish a clear and present danger and deny the FOID application.

ISP said they will continue to provide as much information as possible in an effort to be fully transparent.

