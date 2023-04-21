 Skip to main content
Highland Community College speech, debate teams earn national placement in tournament

  • Updated
Highland Community College Speech Team

Photo (left to right): back row — Kevyn Sutter, Ruby Snyder, Noah Redmore, Brooke Allison Parkinson, Mason McIntyre, and Harry Bodell; front row — Maddie Eppenstein, Olivia Wilhelms, and Tabitha Roenneburg.

 Highland Community College

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Competing against schools from across the nation, the Highland Speech and Debate Team had a historic showing at the 2023 Phi Rho Pi National Tournament in mid-April. 

The team received its highest team sweepstakes placing since pre-1990, more than doubling its previous team record number of advancements to the semifinal and final rounds. 

Noah Redmore came away from the competition as a National Gold Medalist. He is only the second all-time Highland gold medal winner in the last 25 years for Highland Community College.

From April 8 through 15, the Highland Speech and Debate Team traveled to the Washington, D.C. metro area for the 2023 Phi Rho Pi National Tournament. 

Phi Rho Pi, the national organization for community college forensics (speech and debate) was established in 1929.

Community College students from around the country competed throughout the week, with finalists in each competition category advancing to the top 20% semifinal and Top 10 percent final rounds.

Those who advanced to the semifinal rounds received bronze medals, while those who advanced to the national final rounds received either silver medals placing in the top 10% or gold medals placing in the Top 5 percent.

"Joining the Highland Speech Team was one of the best decisions I could've made,” Redmore said. “I made a lot of really great friends, saw some of the best public speakers across the country, and learned so much.”

He adds, “We had a great season and ended with a bang in D.C. The only way I can describe bringing a national gold award back to Highland is an honor. I also want to make it very clear that I gave the speech, but it was the team that won. I genuinely could not have done it without each and every single one of them. I've never met a more supportive and talented group of people."

Accompanied by Bodell and Assistant Coach Kevyn Sutter, seven students represented Highland at the tournament:

  • Maddie Eppenstein from Savanna
  • Mason McIntyre from Freeport
  • Brooke Allison Parkinson from Freeport
  • Noah Redmore from Freeport
  • Tabitha Roenneburg from Lena
  • Ruby Snyder from Davis
  • Olivia Wilhelms from Freeport

Results: 

  • Communication Analysis
    Brooke Allison Parkinson, Bronze Medalist
    Mason McIntyre, Bronze Medalist

  • Dramatic Interpretation
    Noah Redmore, Bronze Medalist

  • Extemporaneous Speaking
    Mason McIntyre, Bronze Medalist

  • Speech to Entertain
    Noah Redmore, Silver Medalist
    Tabitha Roenneburg, Bronze Medalist

  • Persuasive Speaking
    Noah Redmore, National Gold Medalist