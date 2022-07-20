Highland Community College gets more than $280,000 to help first-generation college students

FREEPORT (WREX) — A local community college has received a federal grant to help first-generation college students.
Highland Community College has received more than $287,000 in grant money to help more low-income students who will be the first in their families to go to college.
The grants from the U.S. Dept. of Education will go to creating new staff positions and adding new programs to prepare local students to get a college degree after their high school graduation.
Anthony Sago, Director of TRIO Services at HCC, says the program has changed the lives of many first-generation college students.
"Since 2017, HCC's program has helped nearly a hundred local students find their future paths in higher education or the working world," Sago says. "Upward Bound's impact reached beyond participants to include their families' educational, professional and personal goals."
These grants were first announced in May, when Highland Community College, along with Rock Valley College in Rockford and several others across Illinois, received grants to continue funding of Upward Bound programs.
HCC's Upward Bound programs teach students general education classes both during the school year and over the summer break. It also provides support services for students preparing to take college entrance exams and fill out admission applications, financial aid, and scholarship paperwork.
Upward Bound was launched by the Economic Opportunity Act in 1964 to address educational inequities that underserved populations faced. In 2021, more than 70,000 students enrolled in 966 Upward Bound programs across the country.
Statistics from the Dept. of Education show that 86% of Upward Bound students go to postsecondary schools immediately after graduating high school.