Highland Community College efforts to tackle the teacher shortage

FREEPORT — Illinois lawmakers are continuing efforts to turn more students into educators to address a shortage in teachers.

Highland Community College in Freeport is taking state funded grants to help get more students into careers in early childhood. Also new this fall are two new pathways for students interested in the math and science fields.

Highland Community College's Early Childhood Education Program Faculty Coordinator Melissa Johnson says she's seeing the effect first hand.

“Right now within the past two weeks, I received emails or calls from at least 4 different centers who are requesting ‘do you have any students?’ and one of the challenges is that since most of our students are working, it would be like stealing from Peter to pay Paul, because they are already working,” Johnson explains.

The college has adapted a state grant offering fully funded scholarships for students working in early education aiming to bring more people into the workforce.

“When I was in school, I was inspired by my teachers, and I just really want to be somebody there for young students to shape their minds to be the best they can be,” says sophomore Brianna Stagger.

The ECACE Scholarship Program is allowing students to gain experience while getting their degree.

“It helps with the teacher shortage, it gets them in the door, it gets their feet wet in the profession,” says ECE Mentor and Coach, Rachel Stewart.

This year Highland has also added Mathematics Education and Science Education as two new interdisciplinary majors for students interested in teaching math or science.

“I think part of what we can do to help is provide resources, pathways and hopefully at the end of that pipeline, we have more science and math educators," says Dean of Natural Science and Mathematics Brendan Dutmer.

"Because there is a shortage and when there are positions that come open, it is difficult to fill them,” he adds.

“Now is the time if students have ever thought about entering early childhood education, now is the time,” adds Stewart.