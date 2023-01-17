 Skip to main content
High school students prepare 80 Activity Kits for Kids at Local Hospital

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Yesterday local high school students got together and used their day off school for MLK Jr. Day as a day of service for those in the community.

Hononegah students Zoey McGuire And Mallory Porter organized a drive to give toys and activity kits to kids at UW Health Swedish American Hospital.

In total, they delivered 80 kits to kids in the pediatrics unit of the hospital. To help with the funding for the drive they raised money for the event and received donations from businesses in Rockton to help spread the joy.

 

